CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.42

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.50. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 45,302 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $190.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 465,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 26.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

