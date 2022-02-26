Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$12.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

R stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $77.58. 655,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,026. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 58.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after buying an additional 136,186 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

