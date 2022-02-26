Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.900-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

GRMN stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.83. 1,905,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,925. Garmin has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.39.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Garmin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Garmin by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,309,000 after acquiring an additional 97,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

