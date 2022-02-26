Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Hologic stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,117. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hologic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after purchasing an additional 423,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398,923 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

