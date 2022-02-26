Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.46. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year earnings of $23.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $25.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 390.88%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,011,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,633,000 after acquiring an additional 354,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,136 shares during the last quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $194,477,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,443,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,795,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,240,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

