$161.10 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will report sales of $161.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $193.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $840.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $839.30 million to $841.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $950.40 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $951.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

