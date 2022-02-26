GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Shares Down 32.6%

Shares of GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) fell 32.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 410% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on GURU Organic Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get GURU Organic Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, and Yerba Mate names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 15,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.