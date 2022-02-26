FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Up 2.4%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45. 23,791 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

Get FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 125.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.