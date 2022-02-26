Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading 2.6% Higher

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 2,427,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,575,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The stock has a market cap of $141.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRM. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.