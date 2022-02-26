Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $53.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.70 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $49.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $245.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.24 million to $251.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,464. The stock has a market cap of $94.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 53,912 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.