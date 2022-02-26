Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives 24.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 24.00.

BLZE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of BLZE stock traded down 1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 10.66. 335,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 14.36. Backblaze has a 1-year low of 8.75 and a 1-year high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

