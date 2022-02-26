Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$3.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.56 billion-$53.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.71 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.870 EPS.

CSCO traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. 18,961,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,883,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam raised its position in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

