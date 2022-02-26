Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Ryder System also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.350 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NYSE:R traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.58. 655,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,026. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,186 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ryder System by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

