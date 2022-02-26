Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AANNF. UBS Group raised shares of Aroundtown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aroundtown from €5.90 ($6.70) to €5.50 ($6.25) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aroundtown from €8.50 ($9.66) to €7.20 ($8.18) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Aroundtown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

