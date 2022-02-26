Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.71). 42 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.74).
The stock has a market capitalization of £49.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.23.
In other news, insider Andrew Williams bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($65,279.48).
Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, a communication and sharing platform that enables healthcare professionals to connect and collaborate securely with the people they need within a complex clinical environment; MicroGuide, a platform to create, edit, and publish structured and governance-controlled guidance and policies; Zesty, a digital platform that allows patients to book appointments, read appointment and clinical letters, store a local copy of clinical record, and provide data to care teams remotely; and HealthStream that reads and writes demographic, appointment, and clinical record data.
