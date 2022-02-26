Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Down 1.6%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.34. 1,420,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,773,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.19.
About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)
Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
