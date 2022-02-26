Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Down 1.6%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.34. 1,420,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,773,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,598,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.