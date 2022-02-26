Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.700-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crocs also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,663. Crocs has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average is $138.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.