Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $31.51 million and $303,850.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.16 or 0.07173134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00074506 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,951,547 coins and its circulating supply is 345,625,247 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

