$466.62 Million in Sales Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will report $466.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $480.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.34 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $481.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.45. 284,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,350. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $675.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

