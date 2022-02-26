$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.67. AGNC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.02. 9,566,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,261,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

