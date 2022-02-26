Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.84. 205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

