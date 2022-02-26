Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Shares Down 14.3%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was down 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 209,023 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 595% from the average daily volume of 30,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

About Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

