ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Trading Down 1%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $17.14. 627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $56.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get ICC alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. ICC accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 7.12% of ICC worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.