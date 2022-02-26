$31.38 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) will report sales of $31.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.34 million and the lowest is $30.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $22.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $145.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $152.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $197.86 million, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $231.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS.

AERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,116. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

