-$0.70 EPS Expected for Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redbox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($3.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redbox.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. began coverage on Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 12.80.

NASDAQ:RDBX traded down 0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 1.68. 304,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 4.97. Redbox has a 12-month low of 1.61 and a 12-month high of 27.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

