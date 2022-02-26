Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$3.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.56 billion-$53.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.71 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.870 EPS.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,961,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,883,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $959,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

