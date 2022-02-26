Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.45

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.45 and last traded at $61.98, with a volume of 82037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($44.20) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($41.00) to GBX 2,650 ($36.04) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,343.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

