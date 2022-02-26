LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $127.75

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.75 and last traded at $127.75, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.55.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.87.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

About LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.