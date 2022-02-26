Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.81

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

