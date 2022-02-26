CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $98.80

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €98.80 ($112.27) and last traded at €97.70 ($111.02), with a volume of 14507 shares. The stock had previously closed at €98.80 ($112.27).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWC shares. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €112.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $723.44 million and a PE ratio of 16.34.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.