POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.37

Shares of POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several analysts have commented on PORBF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

