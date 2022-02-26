American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMH. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after acquiring an additional 843,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,926,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,367,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,703,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,194. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

