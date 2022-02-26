Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. Elys Game Technology reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 109,553 shares of company stock valued at $373,832. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

