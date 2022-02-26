CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 734 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In related news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,182. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

