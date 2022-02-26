Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.00. Entegris posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.34. The stock had a trading volume of 771,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average is $132.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $2,842,446. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Entegris by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 64,070 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1,164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

