Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Acadia Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

AKR traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 776,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,580. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.78%.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

