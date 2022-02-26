DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $274.26 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $274.26 million and $1.06 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00239294 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003890 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00021895 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

