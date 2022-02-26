Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $403.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $425.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

