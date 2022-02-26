Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Purchases 200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after buying an additional 378,486 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.58 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

