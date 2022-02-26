Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.500-$11.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.

CRL traded up $6.13 on Friday, hitting $296.16. 486,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.05 and a 200-day moving average of $383.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $259.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CRL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

