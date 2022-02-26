Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. The Pennant Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

PNTG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

PNTG stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $462.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

