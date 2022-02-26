E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow E2open Parent.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in E2open Parent by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in E2open Parent by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period.

NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.64. 1,902,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,631. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

