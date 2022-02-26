$0.20 EPS Expected for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lufax’s earnings. Lufax reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lufax will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lufax.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LU. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

LU stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.60. 10,950,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. Lufax has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

