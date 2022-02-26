Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

