HM Payson & Co. Buys 107 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 104.1% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 5.7% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.76.

LIN stock opened at $297.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.02 and its 200-day moving average is $317.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

