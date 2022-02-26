Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.54

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 256629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DZ Bank cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.