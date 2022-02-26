Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.17

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 96495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on TLSNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

