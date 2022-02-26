Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.51

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.51 and last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 987688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

