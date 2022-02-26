Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.56

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 101582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MZDAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

