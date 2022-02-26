Comerica Bank Has $15.59 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $10,415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $2,055,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $573.20 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $501.67 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $634.98 and its 200-day moving average is $616.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.